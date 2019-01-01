Kate Middleton Goes Hunting With The Royal Family, In Spite Of Meghan Markle's Distaste For Blood Sports.

According to an article via Business Insider (please see link below) The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton joined a pheasant shoot with the royal family.

The Duchess was involved with the traditional post-Christmas hunt on the day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (who is vehemently opposed to hunting) left.

The UK paper The Daily Mail reported that Middleton used a 20-bore shotgun which she had bought herself, and shot at pheasants, partridges, and ducks.