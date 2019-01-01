Kate Middleton joins Royal Hunt
Kate Middleton Goes Hunting With The Royal Family, In Spite Of Meghan Markle's Distaste For Blood Sports.
According to an article via Business Insider (please see link below) The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton joined a pheasant shoot with the royal family.
The Duchess was involved with the traditional post-Christmas hunt on the day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (who is vehemently opposed to hunting) left.
The UK paper The Daily Mail reported that Middleton used a 20-bore shotgun which she had bought herself, and shot at pheasants, partridges, and ducks.
-
-
Most read
-
What To Try At...: Northern soul food - Restaurant Beim Abruzzebier
-
2018 in review: As we enter the new year, here's our pick of the news from 2018
-
Video - fire tornado: Beach evacuated as wind turns NYE bonfire into fire tornado in Netherlands
-
Here's to what 2019 will bring: Minimum wage, health, leave: everything that will change in Luxembourg in 2019
-
Most Beautiful Face 2018: At 17, she is elected "most beautiful face in the world"
-
-