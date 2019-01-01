If you feel bad about being a last-minute shopper, don't be because you're in good company.

Business Insider reported that Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, was also spotted doing some last minute gift hunting at The Range" outlet in Kings Lynn, a British discount store.

An onlooker asked Kate to do a selfie with she and her kids. The customer claims, "She very politely declined. She was so nice, explaining she was just doing a bit of Christmas shopping." Kate reportedly bought "pictures, children's books, and artist materials."

Business Insider suggests that the busy royal and mom of three had a good reason for shopping at the bargain store.

It has to do with one of the rules that the Queen has for the royal family's annual Christmas celebration. One of the rules is "the cheaper the gifts are, the better they are."