A wry look at the city’s hot-spots – where to go in search of that ever-elusive good time.

I’m a creature of habit, I find a place that works for me and then I habitually stick with it but — occasionally I venture beyond my comfort zone. Below a list of places according to their kind of vibe / tribe – bear in mind this is still lil' old Luxembourg, not New York City, so adopt a kind of ‘less-is-more’ attitude.

The Tube

Why I go: When I am feeling homesick and I miss loutish, general drunkenness and rowdiness similar to that of Anglo/Irish culture then the tube is a must — go there for the debauchery and the almost certain fact that it’s always full of rugby players (ladies). I actually find it’s one of the only places in Luxembourg where you can just end up befriending absolute random people and people are just open as to the reason they are primarily there: i.e. to get drunk. Whereas continentals tend to be much more civilised in their drinking habits, I feel like this meme says it all really.

Urban

Why I go: It’s perhaps an unimaginative choice as far as Luxembourg goes, it’s almost like the default choice if you cannot be bothered to think, yet I end up there semi-often due to the convenient location. If you like overpriced gin and tonics and big groups of financiers in their identical baby blue shirts, then this is the place for you.

Stock photo / © Pixabay

Paname



Why I go: When I want to feel like I live in a dynamic city that’s not Luxembourg OR if I want to see what’s trending in the facial hair domain #hipsterbeards. It’s on the pricey side but it always has a nice buzz, it’s one of the only places in Lux where you have to reserve a table for drinks on a Tuesday - testament to its popularity. The staff have just the right balance of trendy vs. pretentious. Also good for people-watching, many of the Luxembourg ‘blog-o-sphere’ regularly go, I have seen many a ‘Luxembourg influencer’ photographing their soy cappuccino here.

Stock photo / © Pixabay

Rock Solid

Why I go: To be fully transparent, it’s for one main reason – their G&T’s are 5EUR before 8pm, and they are actually good (they even serve them in the proper gin stemmed-goblet glasses). If you don’t mind the Slipknot/Korn (and that’s all the heavy metal I know) literally being blasted from their speakers and perhaps the slightly brusque nature of the staff then it’s definitely worth it. On the other hand, if heavy metal is your thing then it’s parfait. Dress code: Black and Spikey.

Stock photo / © Pixabay

Saumur Crystal Club

Why I go: I had always heard about this “strip club in Luxembourg for people who don’t normally go to strip clubs” and indeed, it’s exactly what it says on the tin.

It’s a strip club that has managed the difficult feat of going main-stream, i.e. it is not just creepy old sleaze bags but actually a good gender mix and you know just ‘normal’ people like you and me. When it gets to 3am and you still feel like the night is young this is your place – a bit seedy but fun.

Stock photo / © Pixabay

Bar Rouge

Why I go: Full disclosure, I went once to this gay bar because I had a gay friend in town. From the outside the aggressive flashing red neon sign can be slightly off-putting but it’s definitely a ‘what you see is what you get’ place. If you want to hear tracks from the likes of the Spice Girls, Cher etc. & dance like it’s 1999 among guys making out with each other on every available surface, then yes - this is most certainly your jam.

Stock photo / © Pixabay

Kaale Kaffi

Why I go: When I want to feel cultural and worldly, I like to go here and sit among their beautiful antiques and interiors, pick up a book from their well-worn shelves, have a green tea and while away a Sunday afternoon.

© Christelle McKillen

Me pondering life in Kaale Kaffi on a Sunday ^

Octans – A Spirited Bar

Why I go: Only a few times, mainly for the luxurious vibe and the cocktails are pretty good (if somewhat expensive) but unless you are on the search for a sugar daddy (or a sugar mama), this may or may not be the place for you. If you want to mingle with couples with an age difference and/or people who have a penchant for the finer things in life (well it is Luxembourg, so that’s quite a lot of people) – get yourself down there.

Stock photo / © Pixabay

The Pyg

Why I go: You may not know it, but a synonym for ‘fun’ is ‘Irish pub’. I would be deserting my beloved motherland if this spot didn’t get a mention. Similar reasons to the Tube, because many Irish people go here and if you want a decent pint of Guinness this is your spot. FYI: It can also get pretty rowdy so bring your craic and potentially a spare t-shirt along with you.

Stock photo / © Pixabay

Café Rocas

If anyone gets as excited about music quizzes as I do then THIS is your place, one particular evening the quiz got so heated that I jumped up in a frenzy to shout out the answer, forgetting that my chair had been pushed out in the meantime - of course sitting back down on a non-existent chair and then inevitably the floor. If you know your Abba from your Aerosmith (no, this is way too easy) then this is the place for you – the rounds get increasingly harder as the quiz progresses so bring you’re A-grade music knowledge.

Stock photo / © Pixabay

El Companero

Why I go: Bailar! The quintessential place for anyone with a vaguely Spanish or Latin American connection (or not in my case) if you like to dance to reggaeton in VERY close quarters with random strangers and you don’t mind being sweated on, then look no further. I once ate here, the fact that they are allowed to call what was served ‘tapas’ is a travesty, but I mean who is really going here for the food.

Stock photo / © Pixabay

So there you have it – a very condensed list of a variety of places where you might find yourself experiencing a concept known as ‘Fun’ in our beloved Grand Duchy of all places.

Christelle McKillen works in communications for RTL Group and in her spare time blogs about expat life at Girls on a Train, like many a millennial she considers herself a budding Instagram aficionado @girlsonatrain_