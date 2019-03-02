© RTL archive
Just how are you supposed to navigate roundabouts in Luxembourg?
I've only been here for a couple of years so forgive me I'm not yet fully up to speed with Luxembourgish culture and customs, but can anyone enlighten me as to why many/most people in Luxembourg tackle roundabouts in the way they do, i.e. driving round the very outside, regardless of which exit they are using?
- Is this the method taught when learning to drive?
- Is it dictated by some local road law of which I'm not aware?
- Is it perhaps combined with a rule which encourages drivers to save wear and tear on their indicators by not using them?
- Is there a Ducal prerogative which states only members of the royal family may use the inside lane(s), or perhaps only those vehicles fitted with diplomatic plates?
TIA, Puzzled of Bertrange
Note: this gripe first appeared on Reddit. Reprinted with the author's permission.
Gripes is a new irregular series of.. well, little gripes. Have a gripe of your own? Need to let off some steam? Feel free to e-mail audience@rtltoday.lu.
