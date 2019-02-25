Jean-Claude Juncker's wife accidentally calls him in the middle of a speech at the EU-Arab League summit.
Rather than putting his phone on silent, he asks the crowd to hang for a moment as he answers the call. A few seconds later, the call over, he declares to the crowd (in English): "It was the usual suspect ... my wife."
