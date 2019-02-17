The half-term holiday is next week, but you are not on a skiing-trip or leaving Luxembourg at all? Here are 5 of many activities on offer to make the most of your free time in the Grand Duchy!

City Promenade in English

From the 17 to the 21 February you can explore Luxembourg City and learn more about its history. The guided walk throughout the city centre to the old part of the town lasts two hours and start at 2.00 pm.

Museum Rally

The National Museum of Natural History is organising a museum rally for children aged between six and eight and nine and ten on 20 February, including workshops. The workshops for children are run by Panda Club.

Exhibition

Holidays are a great time to expand one's knowledge. If you're interested in the Second World War, the exhibition ''State of Deception: The Power of Nazi Propaganda'' at Neumünster Abbey might be right for you. The exhibition provides insight on how Nazi propaganda shaped German society.

The exhibition is organised by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, examines "how Nazi propaganda prepared the population to accept, support, or participate in persecution, war, and the mass murder of Europe’s Jews and others. It also challenges visitors to think about their responsibilities as consumers of information and how they can confront harmful propaganda today."

Cooking classes

You love eating Thai food, but always fail to cook it for yourself? Help is just around the corner! The restaurant A Guddesch is offering a Thai cooking class where you will learn how to prepare Pad Thaï and how to perfect the art of Nems!

Dancing



Put your dancing shoes on, because Monday is Salsa Day! The Ecole de danses latines Danse-Salsa offer salsa lessons for beginners. What better time to get into the groove again than during the Carnival half-term break?