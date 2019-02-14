Eurostat has released new data showing the number of marriages per 1,000 inhabitants in the European Union. Luxembourgers, as it turns out, are not particularly keen on tying the know.

With but 3.2 marriages per 1,000 inhabitants, Luxembourgers (and us expats) appear somewhat shy when it comes to asking the big question. While we aren't that far behind the EU average of 4.3, we are miles behind the Union's most amorous nation.

"Italy?" we hear you ask "the home of romance?" - but no, Italy is in fact one of only two countries with a marriage rate equal to or lower than Luxembourg's, at 3.2 The only country with a lower rate is Slovenia at 3.1 marriages per 1,000 inhabitants.

Leading the pack are Lithuania (7.5), Romania (7.3), Cyprus and Latvia (both 6.8), and Malta (6.3).