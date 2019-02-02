The Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton on Saturday took a turn to the unusual as a black cat interrupted gameplay for more than two minutes.

The black cat pranced onto the pitch 66 minutes into the match which was turning into a victory for Wolverhampton. The cat put a stop to the match for several minutes as it took its time doing a course of the pitch, before finally disappearing into a tunnel in the corner.

Both football players and officials seemed stumped by the cat's presence, as nobody seemed willing to chase the feline off the pitch. Was the black cat's presence a 'cat trick' for Wolves? Whilst manager Nono Espirito Santo later commented: "Where I come from in Portugal the black cat is bad luck so I never want to see cats again," it may be that the team successfully employed superstition to ensure they would go on to win the game.

The presenters certainly thought so, pondering whether someone had placed the cat in the stadium as a distraction technique, claiming someone has a right sense of humour. Where the cat came from is certainly difficult to say, but one thing is certain: the cat was definitely the feline of the match, outshining all the footballers by far.