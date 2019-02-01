Nathalie Lodhi has noticed something over the past few days; Luxembourg has experienced a significant amount of snowfall and ice in some locations. Read on for some alternatives to grit salt if you find yourself lacking some!

As a result of the heavy snow fall and freezing conditions, most residents have been purchasing grit salt in order to ensure their pavements and paths leading to their homes are adequately de-iced. In light of road conditions over the last few days, more people have decided to be cautious and purchase grit salt for their homes.

Globally, the issue of ungritted roads is one that has caused considerable frustration in the Chamber of Deputies. Recently, an MP submitted a parliamentary question concerning roads that are in theory closed during snowy or icy conditions, as these roads are not a priority in terms of gritting. However, what should private residents do if shops appear to be out of stock of grit salt?

It follows that more people have been stocking up on grit salt in recent days, but some residents have aired concerns on social media about being unsuccessful in purchasing grit salt. One resident went to four separate shops without success.

This may simply be due to people stocking up following the yellow warnings for snow, but if you do happen to find yourself without any grit salt, read on for some alternatives that should help in a pinch.

Granted, these solutions may not be the most cost-effective, but can be useful in an emergency situation.

Sand

The benefits of using rock salt are that it lowers the freezing temperature of water and prevents ice from forming. Sand may not be able to prevent ice, but works in a push if you need traction to not fall down your stairs in the morning.

Sand will improve your grip and in turn prevent you from slipping and falling. Sand also won't form a brine with frozen snow and ice, meaning you don't have to use as much.

However, how many of us happen to have sand lying around the house? The next solution is more practical and more likely to be something you have lying around.

Cat litter

Not only is cat litter allegedly beneficial in helping de-frost your car, it can also be a good way to grit your stairs if you run out of grit salt. The pebbles from cat litter should hopefully provide you with some traction when trying to avoid sliding all over an icy path.

Table salt/ saltwater solution

Table salt is similar to rock salt, albeit finer and more expensive. However, it can also be useful in having the same effect as grit salt in breaking down the freezing temperature and preventing ice from forming.

A particularly handy method of using table salt is to combine it with water. If you mix 1/4 cup table salt with approximately a litre of water and heat the solution until the salt is dissolved, you can then pour the solution over an icy path and it will melt the ice. As an added bonus, the layer of salt-water will keep your path ice-free for some time.

Again, these may not necessarily be more cost-efficient solutions to using grit salt, but instead will hopefully be ingredients that you have at your home and can be used if you've run out of grit salt and/or the shops near you appear to be sold out.

