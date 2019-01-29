© AFP
A tourist town in eastern China is trying to attract health conscious visitors with hot springs designed to look like a fiery hotpot, a popular Chinese dish said to drive away winter blues.
A hotpot is eaten with friends or family, with diners cooking raw meat, vegetables and noodles in a shared pot of spicy broth.
Visitors to the First World Hotel in Hangzhou can dip into a hot spring bath, shaped like a rectangular copper pot with nine compartments, each containing popular hotpot ingredients like chilli peppers, lime, corn and lettuce.
The hot spring is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle in the run-up to the Lunar New Year, or spring festival, which begins the first week of February, according to Chinese news site Sohu.com.
prw/je
-
-
Most read
-
RTL Reports: Chinese New Year parade
-
Real estate: Luxembourg house for sale for less than €200,000...with a catch!
-
Weather & Speed Checks: Tuesday 29 January, snow and a wee bit of sunshine
-
Sliding doors: Police warn Meghan Markle to stop closing car doors for herself
-
Road Rage on film: 65-year-old man clings to speeding SUV as it races through traffic
-
-