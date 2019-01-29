Incredible footage (hosted by Washington Post and originally housed by NBC News) sees Richard Kamrowski leaping on to the bonnet of an SUV - owned by Mark Fitzgerald, 37 - after a bump on the highway.

In what was described as a “minor, sideswipe collision” on the afternoon of Friday 25 January, discussions were had concerning who was at fault and things quickly escalated.

Massachusetts State Police said via a statement that this incident was 'miraculous' in that no one was hurt.

The two men became embroiled in a heated exchange and, at a certain point, Kamrowski is said to have become enraged, at which stage Fitzgerald got back in his car and made to drive away.

Kamrowski was having none of it, and in an apparent effort to stop Fitzgerald 'fleeing the scene', leapt on the car as it sped off.

Fitzgerald appears to try to shake him off — traveling for nearly five kilometres and reaching speeds of 100 kph before other motorists intervened.

“I thought he was going to run over me . . . he just kept going fast then slow, fast then slow, trying to get me to slide off,” Kamrowski told reporters late Friday. “I just kept telling him stop the car, stop the car — and he wouldn’t stop.”