A new report from the EU's statistics service, Eurostat, shows that Luxembourg stands out in several areas when it comes to higher education.

The report provides an interesting and in-depth overview of tertiary education - defined as the 'level of education following secondary schooling and provided by universities and other higher education institutions'.

Before we get to Luxembourg, it's interesting to note that women account for an estimated 54.1% of all tertiary students in the EU, and 57.1% of Master's-level students. The only level at which men outnumber women is doctoral (PhD) degrees, where men account for 52.2% of students.

Overall the most popular area of study is social sciences, journalism and information, business administration, and law:

© Eurostat

How Luxembourg compares

Luxembourg stands out on several fronts when compared to the rest of the EU. We have:



The highest share of students in social sciences, journalism, information, business, administration, and law (52%).

The lowest share of students studying health and welfare (6.4%).

The lowest share of students studying engineering, manufacturing and construction (5.2%).

The highest rate of PhD-level students (8.8%, compared to the EU average of 3.9%).

© Eurostat/RTL

Do note that these statistics are based on the number of students studying in each state, rather than a reflection of what people from each state study. Finally, the below shows what students tend to study in Luxembourg specifically.

On a side note, Fedil has recently warned that not enough people in Luxembourg are studying STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects - which could be detrimental to industry.

Educational attainment

As a final statistic which does reflect the citizenship of member states, Luxembourg's population has the 4th highest proportion of citizens who have obtained tertiary education aged 30-34, at 52.7%. This places us behind Lithuania (58%), Cyprus (55.9%), and Ireland (54.5%).

If we look at the population more broadly and the statistics for people aged 15 to 64, Luxembourg drops quite considerably to 9th place with 34.1%. At the top is Ireland with 40.4%, followed by the UK (38.8%), Cyprus (38.1%), Finland (36.4%), and Sweden (36%).