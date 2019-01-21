Based on data provided by Eurostat, the EU's statistics office, this is how Luxembourg compares to other EU countries in terms of the number of health professionals.

The data show that Luxembourg has above the average number of dentists and physiotherapists per 100,000 population, but is below average in terms of the number of pharmacists and general practitioner doctors. Let's take a closer look.

Dentists

© Eurostat/RTL

On average across the EU-28, the Union boasts 76 dentists per 100,000 population. With 94 per 100,000, Luxembourg is solidly above this average but not quite in the top-5, which is:



Greece (123)

Bulgara (112)

Cyprus (104)

Lithuania (97)

Estonia and Portugal (96)

Pharmacists

© Eurostat/RTL

At first glance, this is an area where Luxembourg - with 70 pharmacists per 100,000 population - lags quite considerably behind the EU average of 85. Indeed, Luxembourg ranks 23rd out of 28 EU countries, ahead only of Czechia (66), Germany (64), Slovenia (63), Denmark (51), and the Netherlands (21).

However, another way to look at the data is to see how many pharmacists there are per square kilometre. Looked at that way, the EU-28 average is 0.17, while Luxembourg scores 0.16. This places us 5th overall, behind Malta (2.02), Belgium (0.45), the UK, and Italy (both 0.23).

Physiotherapists

© Eurostat/RTL

With an EU-28 average of 93 per 100,000 population, Luxembourg certainly has no shortage of physiotherapists. With a whopping 195 per 100,000, we are third overall. The top-5 looks as follows:

Finland (280)

Germany (222)

Luxembourg (195)

Netherlands and Belgium (168)

General practitioners

© Eurostat/RTL

The final category we'll be looking at is the number of generalist medical practitioners per 100,000 population. The data here are from 2016, with no data available 7 countries on the right of the graph. The average for the 21 countries for which data were available is 104 per 100,000 - Luxembourg comes in slightly short of this, at 87 per 100,000. We are, however, right on the median.