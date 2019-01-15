Gillette is calling on men to step it up. A new ad, called "We Believe" and lasting a minute and a half, encourages men to to change their behavior.

It directly invokes the #MeToo movement in order to directly confront America's culture of "toxic masculinity."

The ad opens with audio of news anchors covering a simulated reporting on a #MeToo-related movement.

A narrator then asks "Is this the best a man can get? Is it?"

The narration continues over scenes of men changing their behavior. The ad was developed by Gillette's advertising agency, AOR Grey, and was directed by Kim Gehrig.