This weekend, an Eggstraordinary image became the most-liked photo on Instagram.

With more than 25 million likes at the time of writing the image has gone through the digital roof.

Unlike Jenner, who has 21 million Instagram followers, the egg account — AKA “world_record_egg” — is a relative newcomer.

Details are scarce about just who owns the account, although it now has 2.4 million followers. This is large enough a number anyway, for a an egg...free range or otherwise. But these digits mean it could become an influencer account.

Jenner and the Kardashians are as loathed as they are loved and that could go some way to explain the traffic. Just as many rubber-necking NON-FANS, as fans (stalkers) are checking you the rather silly little item.

Displaying a sense of humor, 21-year-old Jenner acknowledged the new record in a video of her smashing an egg and watching it cook on the hot ground.