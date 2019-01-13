Passengers read while riding a Jubilee Line train as they take part in the annual 'No Trousers On The Tube Day' (No Pants Subway Ride) on the London Underground in central London on January 13, 2019. S

tarting in 2002 with only seven participants, the day is now marked in over 60 cities around the world. The idea behind "No Pants" is that random passengers board a subway car at separate stops in the middle of winter, without wearing trousers.

The participants wear all of the usual winter clothing on their top half such as hats, scarves and gloves and do not acknowledge each other's similar state of undress.