Some coincidences are just that, coincidences. However, sometimes they can appear to be quite unnerving.

A clip of a 1950s Western TV show has been making the rounds on social media. Is it related to Westworld? Apparently not.

The episode that has seen a resurgence in the media is called "The End of the World" and aired in 1958. But what is it exactly about this episode that has people so intrigued?

Well...the episode features a conman named Walter Trump, who arrives into town claiming everybody will die unless they let him build a wall. And where exactly is this town based? Why, in Texas, of course!

In the episode, Trump proclaims: "I bring you a message! A message I alone was able to read in the fires of the universe." He tells the townspeople he is the only one who can save them by building a wall. The obvious similarities are of course, the promise of building a wall, the hyperbolic rhetoric, and a promise to sue the protagonist. The protagonist, ranger Hoby Gilman, goes on to stop Trump and his nefarious plotting.

The similarities do tend to end with the fictional Trump's appearance, who is balding and sports an impressive moustache.

In the above video, MSNBC claims that Snopes, the fact-checking website, actually uncovered the episode and its prediction of a plotline several years ago. If only they'd listened, the MSNBC's Chuck Todd deplores. Yet more evidence to suggest that this may be the darkest timeline.

Check out the whole episode here: