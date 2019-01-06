We all may think that we know Luxembourg like the back of our hands, but is that actually true? Find out with our quick quiz below!

Google Streetview is a phenomenal invention. Not only does it allow you to have a look at your own house and see if the Google van caught you while you were outside or peeking out from behind the curtains, thus immortalising yourself, a game has also spawned a few years ago from Google Streetview.

GeoGuessr is a game where you have to guess where you are based on a random Google Streetview image. Now, we thought we would take a similar idea and test our readers on their knowledge of recognising places in Luxembourg!

Below, you will find a small quiz with Google Streetview screenshots. Tell us where the location is and see if you got it right! All you need to do is put in the street name and area/town, there's no need to put the exact coordinates.

There are five locations to find and they are all relatively easy... let's see how you do before we continue with some obscure locations. Have fun and good luck!

As a quick note, please don't cheat and Google the location to double check you're right. That just takes all the fun out of it!