There's no two ways around it - 2018 was a pretty eventful and interesting year. From pignappings to pot cookie surprises, here's our stories of the year.

With the help of our colleagues at AFP we have already covered the notable deaths and big international events that marked 2018. With the bells rung and the new year finally here, it's time to look at some of the more entertaining stories both local and international.

Without further ado, here we go!

Most entertaining local news story

While one should never laugh at the misfortune of others, it was hard not to find the "magic cookie" story of July at least a little bit funny.

In case you don't remember, or missed it altogether, a cleaning crew aboard a CFL train decided to eat some cookies that had been left behind by a passenger. Soon thereafter they started exhibiting "unusual behaviour" and, as the train had already left the station at this point, it was stopped and evacuated at the next station out of concern that whatever had affected the cleaning crew was still aboard the train.

As it turns out, the cookies that the cleaners had decided to munch on contained cannabis and they had simply gotten inadvertently high - perhaps a valuable lesson given that recreational cannabis will soon be legal. You can read the full "magic cookie" story here.

Most entertaining international news story

This one is a bit tougher.. but for us, it was a rather tough pick given such top contenders as "Trump baby" flying over London and a naughty dolphin causing a beach ban..

..but in the end, the prize goes to Banksy and his self-shredding piece of art - and the fact that it ended up being more valuable after his stunt. So that didn't go quite as planned in at least two ways. Whoops.

© AFP

The most surprising celebrity story

We'll steer clear of sad and surprising news such as Kevin Spacey being repeatedly accused of sexual harassment and assault - while it is of course important that this sort of news, we'd rather set a happier tone for 2019.

So, with that, our most surprising celebrity story of the year is the instant classic of (former) Princess Tessy celebrating her birthday in style - seemingly wearing a wedding dress turned into an angel costume, right as she was going through a divorce. Fashion statement, anyone?

Best animal story

What news roundup would be complete without a good animal story? Without doubt, our favourite of the 2018 batch was the "pignapping" of Hector. Hector, a Viatnemese potbellied pig living in Belgium, was due to be culled as part of a government initiative to contain an outbreak of swine fever.

© Parc animalier Aubange

Hector wasn't actually affected by the virus, however, and local activists felt the need to step up to the plate and give him a helping out. What ensued was a drama of seldom seen proportion, but we're glad to report that Hector appears to be alive and well in a mysterious new location.

Local weather story of the year

While we've had some pretty intense weather this year, such as it being one of the hottest years on record, the prize has to go to the dramatic flooding of June which saw several areas around the country submerged.

As an added bonus, the floods were the source of some fantastic photoshopping and brilliant Luxembourg memes.

Craziest story of the year

Undoubtedly the craziest local news story came about when a daredevil YouTuber decided that it would be a good idea to hop on top of the Pfaffenthal glass elevator and ride it all the way to the top.

In order to garner even more clicks for his crazy stunt, the young man who recorded the video resorted to staging the last part of his video, in which he made it seem as though he was being chased by police officers. The police chase never actually took place and Luxembourg City police officers stated the day after the incident that they had "not been informed and no complaint has been filed".