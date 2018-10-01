One of the most popular categories of internet-shared images, besides cute animals, babies, embarrassing situations, etc., are badly-parked cars. If you haven’t seen this type of picture before you’re seeing them now.

Cars parked with no relation to the spot, across multiple spaces, blocking an entryway, pedestrian space, even preventing another car’s door from opening, in a handicapped bay with no permit, double-parked, the variations are endless. Such bad parking has even generated its own hashtags, including the especially funny French version: #GCUM (Garer comme une merde).

At RTL Today, we've seen and collected images of shoddy parking in a wide variety of situations, especially in commercial parking garages next to shopping centres, and now we're sharing them with you.

While everyone enjoys a giggle or two, we decided this was a subject that needed some explanation. Why do people insist on parking so badly? We tried to contact several parking lot managers, but surprisingly, most of them felt they could not answer our questions. Thankfully, Gregory Panunzi, the head of the security section at Auchan in Kirchberg, who manages the 2,770 parking spots in the large parking garage under the shopping centre, was only too happy to talk about this subject.

He’s no amateur—this is his day-to-day business. “Yes, we know about this. We do our rounds fairly frequently,” said Panunzi. He even keeps pictures of badly-parked cars in his facility on his telephone.

“People who come into our parking garage, our clients—they think that if they can park on our -1 level, they will be able to get to the mall or the shop more quickly.” Panunzi explained that this idea is false (because of the escalators and elevators provided), but to him it accounts for a significant amount of parking misbehaviour. “They’ll sometimes even double park just because they don’t have much time to do their shopping, so they won’t be staying very long in that spot. They think that they won’t especially be disturbing other clients.”

Panunzi explained that when they deal with such people, they accept that they’re in the wrong. “Nobody insists that they’re in the right. No, no. They all recognise that 'no, I shouldn’t do that. I only needed five minutes but I’m sorry I won’t do it again'.”

Part two of this article will be published on Thursday 3 October.

