You are excited that you will have the little fur ball running around and enriching your life. You look forward to cuddles, cuteness, and happiness! At the same time, you should not forget about the other aspects of having a puppy at home.

With a puppy comes responsibility, hard work, possibly less sleep during the first weeks (Do you have kids? Then you know what I am talking about ;-) ) and the need for a lot of patience. Some puppies leave their first home when they are only 8 weeks old, whereas others enter your home when they are 9, 10 or 11 weeks.

In any case, before the puppy arrives you should be well prepared and I am not talking about equipment only. You should also know about the right approach to your dog.

Here are my recommendations for what to buy as a starter kit:

2 pet bowls (1 for water, 1 for food)

Puppy food. My tip here is to first continue feeding the food your puppy has been used before it came to you. During the following weeks you can change it step by step, if needed or desired.

An easy to clean basket or dog bed

3-4 blankets that are also easy to clean

Collar, harness and leash, adapted to the size of your four-pawed friend

Transport box

Home box/cage/crate

Chewing toy

Pet first aid kit

A soft puppy brush

These tips will help you to build a successful relationship with your dog, right from the start:

Never leave your puppy alone unsecured! The little ones have the tendency to take everything between their teeth and chew. The risk of swallowing indigestible objects, to destroy cherished things, to chew on an electric cable and to pee and poop everywhere is just too high! Instead, a box/cage/crate is great. If you have to leave, put him or her inside the kennel for the period you are not in the room. It is a secured place and in addition, the pup learns that this space is its quiet refuge.

Start as early as possible to introduce the pup’s name. This can be established with yummy treats. It is a simple exercise: At the moment when your puppy looks at you, say its name and immediately give a treat. In the beginning, only say the name when it is already looking at you. After having done so a number of times the puppy will learn to turn around and pay attention when it hears its name. One tip: Use different voices when building up the connection.

Puppies tend to follow their humans. However, the older they get the more they start to wander off. Thus, it is important to teach your pup from the start that being next to you is the right place to be. Walk with your pup, which usually follows you a few steps behind. In small intervals, stop and give a yummy treat to your pup and continue your walk. If your pup runs in front of you stop walking and wait until your pup turns back to you. Invite it to come back to you and once next to you in the right position, give it a treat.

Try to confront your puppy with as many different situations as possible: people, other dogs, noises, etc.. However, be careful to not exaggerate; do not overwhelm your puppy with too much information or impressions. After a new experience, allow your puppy enough resting time to process the new impression.

Always remember that your pup needs to learn to rest. Hence, in general, allow enough sleeping and resting time.

To give your puppy a good start in its early life it is also for sure a good thing to get in touch with a good dog school or trainer.

These tips will make sure you and your puppy have a great start!

I wish you and your dog all the best for the future,

Luciano

Luciano is the founder of Dogwalker.lu, the first dog walking service in Luxembourg. In this column, he will regularly share his experience with us.