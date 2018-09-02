The question was: In which domain does Luxembourg lack behind most in terms of gender equality: Work? Health? Institutional Decision-making? or Money?

And the answer is: Institutional Decision-Making!

The majority selected the right answer (54%); 27% voted for work, 15% thought it was money and 4% health.

Source: Gender Game "Play the GG", LISER, based on: Institut européen pour l‘égalité entre les hommes et les femmes, 2015; http://eige.europa.eu/

The Gender Equality Index

The numbers displayed above are part of the data provided by EU member countries to the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) to build a Gender Equality Index. This index measures gender gaps between women and men, and considers gaps that are to the detriment of either women or men as being equally problematic. The six core domains (work, money, knowledge, time, power and health) of the Gender Equality Index, assign scores for Member States between 1 for total inequality and 100 for full equality.

In 2015 the average score at EU level was 66.2. Sweden came in first with an index of 82.6, followed by Finland with an index of 73.0. On the lower end of the scale we find Greece and Hungary with scores of respectively 50.0 and 50.8. Luxembourg scored slightly above the EU average with an index of 69 but by Belgium (70.5) and the UK (71.5).

Between 2005 and 2015 the average score at EU level improved by only 4 points. Discover the key figures in this video.