How do you describe a gentle soul in Luxemburgish?
En deet kenger Méck eppes ze leed. - He won’t hurt a fly. He’s a gentle soul who would never hurt anybody, not even a fly.
Today with audio by our RTL.LU colleague Kevin... and he's a gentle sould indeed. We love him!
The sentence of the day is brought to you by Liz Wenger, founder of http://learnluxembourgish.com/
© Liz Wenger / RTLToday
