How do you describe a gentle soul in Luxemburgish?

En deet kenger Méck eppes ze leed. - He won’t hurt a fly. He’s a gentle soul who would never hurt anybody, not even a fly.

Today with audio by our RTL.LU colleague Kevin... and he's a gentle sould indeed. We love him!

