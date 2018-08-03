© patrizia luchetta / RTL Today
Sick and tired of the warm weather?
Well, there's not too much you can do about it. So grab a drink, find a spot in the shadow and enjoy summer... the cold days will come back before you know it!
D’Zäit an d’Leit muss een huelen, ewéi se kommen. - Time and people have to be taken as they are for you can’t change them... same with the weather!
The sentence of the day is brought to you by Liz Wenger, founder of http://learnluxembourgish.com/
© Liz Wenger / RTLToday
