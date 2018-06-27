Are you a teenager, or do you have a teenager at home or soon-to-be teenage kids? In this new series, two typical teenagers share their thoughts on being a teenager in Luxembourg.

Jade and Uma are two typical teenagers from Luxembourg, running on a tight schedule, successfully wrestling with their merciless school curriculum, of course playing an instrument, doing sports and dance, and caring about their friends and the world. In this column, they concentrate on the other challenges in the life of a teenager in Luxembourg: being a teenager! Like today they will cover the light as well as the not-so-light aspects that come along with it. Will this be a regular column? How should we know? Planning is so pre-snap-chat! We’ll text you…

Volume 1: Beat that boredom!

Hi guys,

So now we are all super excited about the prospects of summer holidays, no more tests, no more compos, no more presentations.

Two months to forget it all!

But then - we all know it: There will come the moment of super boredom at some point, too! (But do not fear we have the ultimate ANSWERS further down!)

There are different types of boredom to watch out for during the summer:

First, there is the boredom of nobody being online. You scroll down again and again: no new feeds. What the…? Can’t you not at least be at a party that I was not invited to, so I can get upset about that? Or post something really boring?

Then there is this utter boredom of parents wanting to go sight-seeing in some old place like the colosseum in Rome – seriously, who cares about a theatre where nobody acts anymore? And worst of all: if anything, it reminds you of Latin classes or long boring history, something you certainly want to forget... And then it even starts to rain, so you can’t even get tanned!

Obviously, the worst that can happen is to be stuck somewhere where there is no Wifi - the ULTIMATE boredom: it’s when Netflix doesn’t even solve your boredom problems! (pure, utter, torture!)

What else to expect during summer that can be annoying (We do not want you to be unprepared!): bad weather, of course. And you being stuck in some boring place like Germany or Sweden for weeks on end, while Instagram tortures you with posts from your friends that are ALL in exciting places like the Maldives, LA, New York, EVEN ICELAND!

Okay, granted: some stuff is good about summer holidays: There can be two or three days where your time in Luxembourg overlaps with your friends being there too and you can meet up. Sometimes you also stay in an amazing place, for example a hotel with unlimited great food or: you see other people from your family … ok that can be mixed …

Anyway, here are our 5 survival tips to avoid boredom:

1. Bad weather induced boredom: close blinds and put blue paper on your window and draw your own sun – Done!

2. Learn a dance routine from youtube! (it sounds lame but it passes time!!) Try this one for example:

3. Go out for a walk or a skate around your neighbourhood, listen to a new album/artist to discover more genres and artists!

4. …after that you might wanna try to do what our friends Raphie and Marie- Helene, real experts in gymnastics, are doing every day, everywhere:

Raphie + Marie-Helene's amazing gymnastics

5. Last, start something new! It can be a new TV show you discover or you might wanna try what we did: Start writing or edit your own videos!