Luciano is the founder of Dogwalker.lu, the first dog walking service in Luxembourg. In this column, he regularly shares his experience with us.

With the national tomorrow, and it’s the same on new years eve, the question arises about what I can do with my dog when fireworks start flying all around.

It is always a scary moment for my animals and unfortunately for other pet owners as well, judging by the missing cats + dogs announcements that skyrocket the following day.

I visited Tanja Forette, head of sichhenn.lu and specialist in rescuing and tracking lost animals. Her non-profit organisation specializes in retrieving animals that got lost or ran away.

From Tanja’s experience, the main reason for dogs running away is when they are not properly secured when they are taken for a walk and then get scared because of fireworks and run away. She recommends to opt for a safety harness rather than a standard over the neck one. If you walk with a collar, make sure that it’s not too loose. The best would be to avoid noisy areas altogether.

At home, if you have a scared dog, try to create a safe spot in a calm quiet place of the house. Don’t reinforce the fear by going up to him and making a lot of fuss. I know this is hard but otherwise you are not not helping the situation. However, don’t ignore your dog, especially if he’s seeking your contact.

If despite all these efforts your dog still breaks loose (or if you have a dog that has tendencies to run away) here are some interesting tips Tanja was able to share with me:

The first rule of all: Stay where you are. By running after your dog you’re not only chasing him further away, you’re also spreading your own smell, and as a result your dog loses the trail and option to find his own way back. What I was very surprised to learn is that even when panicking, your dog’s nose is ALWAYS working the way it should.

The state of mind of the dog doesn’t affect that instinct and he can continually rely on it.

Prepare smell-clues just in case. You can keep your dog’s smell in a jar. Here’s how it’s done:

Get yourself plastic gloves and sterile compresses. With gloves rub the compress over your dogs face, through the ears, the mouth and any body part with body fluids and glands. Put that in a jar and plug some hair from your dog, put them in too. If you have some fresh cut nails that’s great. Never use any hair from a brush or pick the loose hair in his basket as this smell is contaminated with other scents.

Put it all in jar and close it. Now you have a saved smell of your dog that can last up to one year, but Tanja’s recommendation would be to renew this process every 6 month. With this time capsule, Argos, Tanja’s dog has a higher chance of picking up a trail and search for your runaway dog.

© dogwalker

How long should you wait if your dog ran away before calling sichhenn.lu? Tanja states that it differs from one case to another, you should always wait a few hours. If you call them after 2 or 3 hours they will guide you from there. Some dogs need one to two days to recover from the shock they had before finding their way back home, but in situations of danger, like puppies or sick and injured dogs, for example after a car-hit, actions have to be taken immediately. In certain situations the team can go as far as determining by the damage on a vehicle how severe the injuries of the dog are likely to be and potentially how far he may be.

Hopefully none of you will ever need these tips and tricks, but if despite all efforts this happens to you, you can count on the expertise of Tanja, her team and her dogs to come to the rescue.

Visit Luciano's website here:

Dogwalker.lu,