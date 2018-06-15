You know these situations when someone who didn't deserve it has been promoted anyways? Learn how to say it in Luxembourgish. And take our poll to let us know if it ever happened in your company.

"Deen ass d’Leeder eropgefall!" - Literally: that one fell up the stairs!

Sentence used, for instance, when someone in a company was promoted without deserving it.

The sentence of the day is brought to you by Liz Wenger, founder of http://learnluxembourgish.com/