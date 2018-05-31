© patrizia luchetta / RTL Today
"Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends." —Kate Spade. Do you like to dress up?
"Hues de dech erausgefiizt?" - Did you get all dolled up? Did you get all dressed up?
Growing up in an Italian family, Sunday was the day where you dressed up. Sometimes for church - my parents really didn't go that often - but mostly because of family lunches and gatherings: neat dress, white socks and black patent leather shoes.
Today my Sundays are more about sweatpants and t-shirts, or shorts on such a sunny day. What about you?
The sentence of the day is brought to you by Liz Wenger, founder of http://learnluxembourgish.com/
