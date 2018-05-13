Thank you for coming to our first RTL Today event hosted by Charlotte's bar. It was a fantastic start to ING Marathon night.

With a team present from RTL Today and RTL.lu we were delighted to meet some of you ahead of the ING Marathon.

A lucky set of four people won our competition for Apple watches: Mara Santos, Emilie Melo, Stéphane Melo and Max Schmit. We even managed to convince some of you to start adding news in English to your manifold apps and newsfeeds!

It was also a wonderful occasion for us to meet up as a team, as our translators often work remotely, some living and studying abroad.

Thank you for your continuous support and we feel honoured to be building a platform of news, information and entertainment in English, with RTL.

Here's to the next event!

Your RTL Today team