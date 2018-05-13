© patrizia luchetta / RTL Today
“There is virtue in work and there is virtue in rest. Use both and overlook neither.” Alan Cohen
"Lee d’Been héich!" - Put your feet up! Time to chill!
We know tomorrow is Monday, but still... every once in a while it is important to just stop and take a break. We are sure you deserve it.
The sentence of the day is brought to you by Liz Wenger, founder of http://learnluxembourgish.com/
© Liz Wenger / RTLToday
-
-
Most read
-
IN PICTURES : Mark Kangogo wins Luxembourg's 2018 ING night marathon
-
UPDATE CYCLING ACCIDENT: Child on a bike hit by car in Howald
-
PARIS KNIFE ATTACK: 34-year-old Luxembourg resident seriously wounded
-
CYCLING: 11 bikes stolen during Luxembourg race
-
UNUSUAL ACCIDENT: Whisky bottles scattered across motorway
-
-