“There is virtue in work and there is virtue in rest. Use both and overlook neither.” Alan Cohen

"Lee d’Been héich!" - Put your feet up! Time to chill!

We know tomorrow is Monday, but still... every once in a while it is important to just stop and take a break. We are sure you deserve it.

The sentence of the day is brought to you by Liz Wenger, founder of http://learnluxembourgish.com/