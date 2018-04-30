"Break the rules, pay the price". Brandon Mull

"Dofir muss du d’Pan klaken!" - You will have to pay the price for this!

Literally: that’s what you need to bang the pans for!

Paying the price for wrong doing is straight forward (or should be), but one shouldn't forget that victory and success also have a price that one must be prepared to pay... yep, we're kind of philosophical today.

