"Break the rules, pay the price". Brandon Mull
"Dofir muss du d’Pan klaken!" - You will have to pay the price for this!
Literally: that’s what you need to bang the pans for!
Paying the price for wrong doing is straight forward (or should be), but one shouldn't forget that victory and success also have a price that one must be prepared to pay... yep, we're kind of philosophical today.
The sentence of the day is brought to you by Liz Wenger, founder of http://learnluxembourgish.com/
