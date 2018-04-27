Kim Jong Hill - a dictator wants his staff to be fit
Kim Jong Un Brought 12 Bodyguards Who Trotted Alongside His Limo During His Meeting in South Korea.
Let us know which fitness measures are offered by your employer!
-
-
Most read
-
STRANGE PARKING: Police find car parked in Gëlle Klack stairwell
-
NEW TRENDS IN FITNESS?: Bizarre moment when 12 bodyguards run alongside Kim's car
-
BRING THEM HOME: Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of Vietnam
-
RUGBY: Luxembourg take on Norway
-
TRAIN STATION POLICE OPERATION: CFL's version: the train conductor was taken to task
-
-