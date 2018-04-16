Amber Crean was selected as the 2018 Luxembourg Rose on Saturday 14 April at the Rose Ball.

The Rose Ball was the perfect opportunity for the four Roses: Amber, Christina, Niamh and Stacy; to shimmer alongside 200 guests in their finery.

Jim Kent hosted the evening at the Parc Hotel Alvisse. Irish Dancing came from the young dancers of Comhaltas.

The judges, Clare, Freda and Joe announced Amber as the 2018 Luxembourg Rose, just before midnight, and then the party started with DJ Sam Steen.

The event unites the Irish community of Luxembourg and is an opportunity for anyone to come along, dress up and join in the celebration.

Amber will head to Tralee in August to represent Luxembourg. The International Festival dates are Sunday 13th to Tuesday 21st August 2018.

If you have Irish heritage, are aged between 18 and 27, and female (!) you can enter the Rose Competition for next year. Check out all the details and who to contact on the website below.