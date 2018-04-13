Love is in the air!

"Ech mengen, du spiers d’Fréijoer!" - Literally: I think you’re feeling the spring!

- spoken by composer Camille Kerger.

Why is it that lovemaking and new relationships seem to form and multiply during spring? According to biological anthropologist Helen Fisher, the large amounts of new stimuli in the spring – bright colors, new smells and people walking around in fewer clothes – can increase the amounts of dopamine in the brain. And love is associated with the dopamine system, which is excited by novelty.

We don't know for sure, but we know what you can say in Luxembourgish if you think "that someone is in love; or that (s)he is starting to feel in love": Ech mengen, du spiers d’Fréijoer!

The sentence of the day is brought to you by Liz Wenger, founder of http://learnluxembourgish.com/