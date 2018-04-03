Over the course of the year, Thérèse Collins, Chair of the Rose Committee, and her team have been busy preparing for the Rose Ball and scouting for Roses. Next weekend, the Luxembourg Rose will be chosen.

“The Rose of Tralee, Luxembourg, will represent the Grand Duchy and Ireland on a wider stage. The whole festival is an opportunity to showcase where Irish women are today professionally,” explains Thérèse, who has been Chair since 2014.

For Niamh Carey, one of the contestants, the international aspect is dominant. Niamh works with the Lithuanian cabinet in the European Court of Auditors, whilst continuing rigorous exams back at University College Cork in Law and French.

“The Rose of Tralee is a celebration of Irish women, who are powerful and strong. The event here demonstrates the international aspect of the Irish and Luxembourg communities. My Lithuanian colleagues will be coming to support me on the night, and we have a Swedish member on the committee, for instance.”

This weekend, the Roses, their escorts, judges and members of the committee had a well-deserved day out to get to know each other, discover more of Luxembourg and have a few moments of relaxation together before the big event next week. RTL Today were lucky enough to be invited along!

With the novelty of blue skies, we met at the Gëlle Fra. The Roses arrived looking beautiful for the mystery tour. One hoped, given the high heels, it wouldn’t involve much trekking.

First stop was Schengen, where the agreement for freedom of movement in Europe without borders was signed in 1985. Did you know there is even a piece of the Berlin wall there?

A short drive up the Moselle we stopped for a lingering lunch. This was a chance for the three judges to informally get to know the Roses, before the formal interview on Sunday.

“We have a very hard job ahead because all four contestants could be winners, and unfortunately we have to pick one,” admitted Freda Owens Murphy.

Lunch was arranged a short drive along the Moselle, and the afternoon continued with a tour of Bernard Massard Caves.

Christina Murphy, from Armagh, studied Fine Art in the University of Ulster and had painted a beautiful keepsake of the four Roses for her new friends. Currently she works in a crèche, but one day hopes to combine her love of art with children. She will have a display of her artwork on the night of the ball. Christina explains why she chose to enter the competition:

“I love Luxembourg but I also miss Ireland. My main aim was to become more immersed in Irish culture and meet the community here. I met Amber through the Rose competition and she encouraged me to join the GAA.”

Amber Crean is the coach of the Luxembourg Gaelic Football Club, originally from Galway and works in Luxembourg as a financial auditor. Amber’s interest in the Rose of Tralee was borne when she went to Tralee last year to support her friend, the Dubai Rose.

“I saw how big it was for the first time. The women are so incredible, so interesting, living all over the world. It’s a celebration of Irish women, and it also brings families together as women are the centre of all families.”

The escorts are equally gushing about the whole event:

“For me, the Rose of Tralee epitomises feminism at its core,” said Damien Mullaly, sincerely.

“Oh it’s great craic. Sure it’s all about the craic!” added Kevin Barry, “I changed my trip to Rome to come to the Rose Ball here, and by the way, I look fab in a tux!”

Actually, it feels like they’d really enjoy the experience if the opportunity was reversed!

“The Rose Ball brings out the inner gentleman in an Irish escort,” Brian Campion opined.

One thing that is so striking when speaking with all the four contestants is the bonds they have formed. Yes, this is a competition, but they are also supportive friends.

“The best thing about this event is being able to experience it with these three girls,” said Stacey McKenna, originally from Cork and now working at Intertrust. “It feels like we’ve been friends for years. The four of us are so close. It is a competition but whoever wins, we’ll all be delighted for one another.”

Whatever the outcome next weekend, the whole experience is hugely positive for all involved. If you want to become a Rose yourself next year (aged between 18 and 27) just get in touch via their website. “We’re always on the search for Roses”, chimes Thérèse, “Come to the ball and see what it’s all about.”

What is the Rose of Tralee?

The Rose of Tralee is an international festival held every August in County Kerry. It’s a competition for young women of Irish descent who epitomise Irish values, ambition and character. The Roses will be chosen on personality and suitability to serve as an ambassador for Ireland.

The history extends back to a ballad by an Irish merchant, William Pembroke Mulchinock, who fell in love with his family’s maid, Mary, but was discouraged from marrying her due to social differences. After emigrating and returning to Tralee, he found that she had died of TB. Heartbroken, he wrote this song:

The pale moon was rising above the green mountain,

The sun was declining beneath the blue sea;

When I strayed with my love to the pure crystal fountain,

That stands in the beautiful Vale of Tralee.

She was lovely and fair as the rose of the summer,

Yet 'twas not her beauty alone that won me;

Oh no, 'twas the truth in her eyes ever dawning,

That made me love Mary, the Rose of Tralee.

The cool shades of evening their mantle were spreading,

And Mary all smiling was listening to me;

The moon through the valley her pale rays was shedding,

When I won the heart of the Rose of Tralee.

Though lovely and fair as the Rose of the summer,

Yet 'twas not her beauty alone that won me;

Oh no, 'twas the truth in her eyes ever dawning,

That made me love Mary the Rose of Tralee.

In the far fields of India, 'mid war's dreadful thunders,

Her voice was a solace and comfort to me,

But the chill hand of death has now rent us asunder,

I'm lonely tonight for the Rose of Tralee.

She was lovely and fair as the rose of the summer,

Yet 'twas not her beauty alone that won me;

Oh no, 'twas the truth in her eyes ever dawning,

That made me love Mary,The Rose of Tralee

Photos by Ben Breckler