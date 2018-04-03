Don’t wait – take part in our contest game which could allow you to win 4 tickets at a time!

Want to have a good time with your family? Cologne’s Phantasialand amusement park offers you a mix of action, adventure and entertainment. You can enjoy many shows and the world’s biggest waterslide.

RTL TODAY Jackpot

A few words about Phantasialand in Brühl The amusement park located in the town of Brühl is one of the most popular in Europe, offering more than 40 unique attractions and transporting you to 6 themed parks: Fantasy, Mystery, Deep in Africa, Berlin, China Town and Mexico.

Not a speed fan?

Phantasialand also offers numerous live shows that are well worth catching. Finally and above all, the park includes numerous shops, patios, restaurants and buffets in order to satisfy even the hungriest member of your party.

Including . . .

Another theme park called “Klugheim” gives access to the two Russian mountains “Taron” and “Raik”, which will satisfy young and old.

Taron is a system of catapults propelling its users into the air at an incredible speed. Raik uses the boomerang effect surprise the whole family.