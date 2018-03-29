The all-women rally through the Moroccan desert is reaching the finishing line, with "Team 242" racing through the dunes under the Luxembourg banner.

In few hours, hundred of women who boldly had set to cross the desert will finally reach their last check point. We will then find out if the "Luxembourgish" Gazelles have made it in poll position.

A rally which started on the "croisette promenade"



The kick-off for the 28th edition of the "Rallye Aicha des Gazelles", the women-only rally across the Moroccan desert was two weeks ago (Saturday 17 March) on Nice's legendary "croisette promenade", nicknamed “croisette des anglais” by the French!

Cheering crowds of supporters had gathered to see off the 167 all female teams riding their quads, crossovers, motorbikes 4x4, trucks and even electric cars before they drove to the Provence city of Sète to catch a ferry across the Mediterranean sea to Tanger.

© Rallye Aicha des Gazelles

Teams from around the world

More than 330 participants from 16 different nationalities, from all walks of life and aged between 20 and 65, took the start of the desert rally raid, en route to hit the dunes of sand and live one of a kind sporting and human adventure. This year, teams from China and Japan were participating for the first time.

© Rallye Aicha des Gazelles

Navigation versus speed

The entirely off-road rally was made of six legs ranging from 100 to 300km including two 2-day marathon stages during which the team had to camp in the desert on their own. What makes this race special is that it is not a speed competition but one that rather emphasises the navigation skills of the driving team during the whole 2000km-rally raid.

© Rallye Aicha des Gazelles

During each stage our Gazelles had find the shortest distance between two bivouacs and go through several check points, without GPS and mobile phones; only relying on old fashion compass and maps to navigate from one leg to the other.

Luxembourg's team

Among the Gazelles, who have crossed wide sandy plains, dried-out river beds and rolled dunes behind their wheel, the crew 242 proudly represented Luxembourg.

© Rallye Aicha des Gazelles

Julie Kohlman and Elodie Baudin, aka the “Petroleuses”(Pretroleum girls) tackled the marathon of the desert for the Grand-Duchy on board their Land Rover Diffender, an off-road vehicle competing the 4x4 truck category.

It took Matthias Wunsch and his Land Rover team in Trier a whole week to install a sand-proof sealing system under the Diffender and adapt the metallic snorkle to maintain a better air quality for the engine while in the desert.

The Diffender presented before the Rallye des Gazelles / © Karine Briand

Their vehicle was also proudly customised by Luxembourg's artist Claire-Lise Backes with the Luxembourg Red Lion flag on the roof. The artist, also created five other very girly designs which ornate the otherwise very massive vehicle body. The emblematic Geller fra stood right on top of the hood. Another vehicle, the Bee-bee electrical car was also represented as it is ironically the main official sponsor of the Luxembourgish team.

Elodie Baudin, Claire-lise Backes & Julie Kohlman / © Karine Briand

Who can sign up for the rally?

Anyone can participate in the rally, but the tag price for entering the Gazelles' race is not less than €15,000 per team, not counting the cost of the car and its mechanical preparation.

The Petroleuses / © Karine Briand

Finding sponsors was thus key to allow team 242 to finance their overall budget of €35,000 and for getting all the pre-rally logistical support they needed.

The Gazelles

The two thirty-something women are an unusual team, as they only teamed up in January after both their original co-drivers had to drop out of this year’s competition.

Julie Kohlman / © Karine Briand

Julie is a banker and the most experimented of the team, as she is now racing the RAG for the sixth time. What Julie loves about this rally is its unique spirit of humanity. “After a long day on the road, you connect and develop some affinities with other teams whom you share the same adventure with” she told RTL.“ You also debrief about your navigation errors while relaxing and unwinding in a friendly atmosphere of the bivouac.”

Elodie, a marketing professional is the rookie one, but took navigation and special driving courses to be up to the challenge. She tackles this rally as an initiatory route.

For this first-time racer, this adventure is “the opportunity to push oneself to the limits” and she is grateful that Julie took the risk to embark with her.

RTL talked to them just before they drove off for their two-week adventure through the desert, and the racing twosome were both fully pumped up by the challenge and aiming for nothing less than finishing the rally within the leading pack. “We are aiming for the 4th position in our category” Julie told RTL.

The winners are..

The winners are the teams scoring the least number of kilometers between checkpoints within a given time frame (distance driven minus straight-line distance) and with the least penalty points. Those are handed down for missed checkpoints or for requests of external technical assistance.

The real sporting competition started in Erfoud near the Algerian border, after all teams had driven from Tanger to the southeast of the Atlas mountain in a caravan-like convoy.

A good way to get in the swing of things.

During the first four legs of the rally the teams got a wake-up call around 4am. After their breakfast and their daily briefing, in which they are assigned their route, they usually had to put on their helmets and hit the road at 6am, for a 10 to 12-hour bumpy, exciting and sometimes nightmarish journey to the next bivouac.

© Rallye Aicha des Gazelles

The legs

After they had completed the fourth leg in 33d position, Elodie and Julie rose six places up to the 27th position at the finishing line of the fifth leg of the rally. That was also the first of the so-called marathon legs. During those two days, they traveled 270 km in the sandy plains of Oued Bou Haiara, in full autonomy. They had no access to any logistical or mechanical support from the organisation, and the two gazelles also had to camp in the desert overnight!

© Rallye Aicha des Gazelles

As the rally progresses the teams were monitored by a satellite tracking system and it is possible to check the position of our team 242 here:

Satellite position of the teams

Send them a message of congratulations



The organisation’s website also allows for team supporters to send emails to their Gazelles. So supporters from Luxembourg are more than welcome to send messages of congratulations to the Gazelles of team 242 who are expected to proudly carry Luxembourg’s colours to the finishing line of the Rally Aicha des Gazelles 2018 on Thursday 29 March.

Write to the Gazelles - Team 242

"Once a Gazelle, a Gazelle for life"



After having covered the last 235km of the very windy final marathon sixth leg of the rally, the Petroleuses will reach their bivouac for a last festive night in the desert before they fall asleep under the stars with a sense of pride and accomplishment while already dreaming about next year's rally.

"Once a Gazelle, a Gazelle for life" Julie told RTL at the start of the adventure. We can bet she will surf the sandy waves sooner than later.

On 31 March, all the teams will parade in Essaouira to wrap up a fortnight of adventure, which also brings medical and humanitarian support to the local population via the Coeur de Gazelles association.