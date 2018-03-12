What happens when UK professors refuse to teach? Gerry Erang gives us a first-hand account of what fellow Luxembourg's expat students have to say.

I almost enjoy my usual morning routine of strolling up University Avenue, sipping on a cup of coffee so watery it could be tea while struggling against torrential rains and the city’s almost melodically screaming winds. Ever since I’ve moved to Glasgow four years ago to study English literature, I have learned to love and loathe Scotland’s unofficial capital. Loathe mainly because of the rainy weather and love for pretty much everything else. What I adore most about the city is its constant ferment of music, art, culture and, above all, world-class education.

Is higher education under attack?

Of all things, it is education that is currently under attack and also the reason why my usually very harmonious walk is interrupted by impassioned protest chants. Professors and researchers have left the university's hallowed halls and are out on the street, simultaneously fighting for their rights to a fair pension and taking a symbolic stand against the spreading "marketisation" of higher education in the UK. The strikes affect me and my fellow students but most of us still unapologetically support our lecturers, even if that means we will not have classes for a while and slightly less support to complete challenging final dissertations.

Students support the strikes at Glasgow University's main gate



But why is the house of British higher education burning?

How did the teaching staff from more than 60 of Britain’s top universities come to leave their offices and classrooms to take such unprecedented action? After all, close to a million students are now affected by the strikes and even the most prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge participate.

The reason for the vehement opposition lies in a conflict between the Universities UK (UUK) agency, which is the official employer of academics, and the University and College Union (UCU), the trade union representing researchers and teaching staff.

Oxford University

Fighting for the academics' best interests, the UCU has denounced the UUK's plan to downgrade the current pension scheme to a so-called “defined benefit scheme” because this would cost the average lecturer up to £10,000 in retirement per year. If such changes were to be implemented, guaranteed pension benefits would then become a thing of the past.

Retirees would no longer be allocated fixed pensions but pensions subject to the fickle stock market. The UCU has repeatedly stressed that students should support their professors. After all, the commoditization of higher education concerns all of us and should be opposed.

Glasgow City Centre

UCU’s leader Sally Hunt has said that the strikes could potentially last until July if no agreement is found: a perspective that would indisputably put final degree exams at risk.

What do Luxembourgish students have to say?

I am obviously not the only Luxembourgish student who is affected by the strikes but it is easier for myself to support the strikes than for other students. And this may well have to do with the students' fees! Many people are oblivious to the fact that it is free for EU students, like myself, to pursue an undergraduate degree in Scotland. For overseas and English students, however, tuition fees easily amount to more than £10,000. While undergraduate degrees are free, masters programmes are likely to break the bank. That is why, in the context of this nation-wide faculty walkout, many students started demanding tuition fee refunds or at least complaining about missing weeks of classes that they technically pay for.

© Aike Jansen

In this context, Nathalie Lodhi, a Luxembourgish Master’s student at the University of Edinburgh, has summarised her feelings regarding the strikes:

“As a postgraduate student on a one-year course, I find the idea of losing just under half a semester’s teaching quite daunting. I’m torn as I both understand and respect the position that university staff members are in, but equally can’t bring myself to boycott those classes that are still being held. British tuition fees are so expensive that I couldn’t justify that for four weeks. It strikes me as insane that the fees are so expensive and vice-chancellors are paid so much. I find it troubling that universities are becoming more and more corporate."

Nathalie Lodhi, University of Edinburgh master's student

Ballooning chancellors' salaries versus shrinking faculty pensions

In her statement, Lodhi refers to a point that has stirred much debate: the ballooning salaries of university chancellors and the same individuals who propose to cut the pensions of academic staff. In a recent exchange, the conservative MP Michelle Donelan argued that many vice-chancellors are “earning more than the prime minister." In her eyes, this is downright “immoral." Similarly, the chief executive of the pension scheme, Bill Galvin, has attracted much controversy: while thousands of academics fight for fair pensions, he is reported to have received a considerable pay rise of £82,000.

Lodhi is not alone to point out that British higher education is too painfully expensive to miss whole weeks of classes. Around 100,000 students have already signed petitions to claim compensation for approximately 575,000 hours of lectures and seminars.

Minister agrees on compensation

Universities minister Sam Gyimah has expressed his support in this matter. He agreed that students should ideally receive compensation from the universities and optimistically stated that “we are experiencing ‘winds of change’ in the university sector." Supporting the striking lecturers and receiving compensation should not be mutually exclusive. For this reason, most major student associations largely support the UCU. The student association of the University of Edinburgh for instance posted that they stand “in solidarity” with the striking lecturers because “those working in higher education should be treated and remunerated fairly."

Julien Putz, 4th year theatre studies and mathematics student

Julien Putz, a Luxembourgish final year theatre studies and mathematics student at the University of Glasgow, is also in empathy with the mouvement. He has highlighted the differences he sees between Luxembourg and the UK’s respective approaches to education:

“I’ve always loved Glasgow for its celebration of culture and its proximity to the Highlands. I also really like the university and its system that allows you to specialise in two unrelated subjects in your undergraduate degree. However, I must say that it seems to me that Luxembourg gives its professors more social security and the respect they deserve. Students also receive bursaries and are encouraged to study aboard. Here in the UK, the situation is generally more difficult and the strikes are a symptom of larger problems."

Luxembourg actively promoting higher education?

As Putz mentions, Luxembourg nationals, as well as many EU member state nationals who fulfil certain criteria, are entitled to significant bursaries by the CEDIES. The CEDIES (Centre de Documentation et d'Information sur l'Enseignement Supérieur) is the governmental agency that provides general information about higher education. More importantly, the CEDIES is in charge of funding university students. It not only gives them low-interest loans but also pays bursaries of up to €4,375 per semester that students do not need to repay at all. The numbers attest to the fact that Luxembourg is actively promoting higher education by financially supporting its students.

© Screenshot - Facebook - Cedies

During the last academic year, record numbers of students requested bursaries and loans. 18,156 Luxembourg residents and 11,771 non-residents. A staggering total of €111.1 million was paid out only in bursaries. The statistics also show that close to 1,300 students study in the United Kingdom and around €29.1 million were given exclusively to students who study abroad. Receiving money from the state to pursue your studies is something that most other European and overseas students can sadly only dream of.

The strikes beg another pressing question: what happens to the students' bursaries in the unlikely event that they have to repeat a semester due to the disruptions? Asked about it, the CEDIES was not in a position to comment on this issue.

Most recent developments

After three weeks of strike action, the UCU announced on the 12 March that it had found a preliminary agreement with the UUK that would now be considered by their “higher education committee and brand representatives.” However, initial joy about this supposed outcome was only very short-lived.

© Screenshot -Twitter - UCU

The vast majority of academics as well as many UCU branches dismissed the proposed deal as highly unfair and harshly critisised their own leaders for even considering it. Using the hashtag #NoCapitulation on various social media networks, the protesters call for the deal to be rejected and the industrial action to continue.

If a satisfying agreement can be found in the future, the strikes will perhaps best be remembered in terms of Nelson Mandela’s definition of education as the "most powerful weapon we can use to change the world." Writing both history and a cautionary tale for other countries, the lecturers' rebellion against the commodification of higher education may have proved just that.

Gerry Erang

