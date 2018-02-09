If you are looking for fun and exciting things to do this weekend or the upcoming holiday break, then you are in the right place!

9 February >> Choco Palace World Chocolate Sculpture Festival - Durbuy

The world's largest CHOCOLATE SCULPTURE FESTIVAL in the smallest city in the world! Enter this dream world and discover a jungle of chocolate sculptures ! There will be chocolate-making workshops, exhibitors, chocolate bar and many surprises!

Where: Parc Roi Baudouin, 6940 Durbuy, Belgium

When: Daily, 9 February – 1 April

Age: All age - Cost €12 adult - €4 children

T: +352 26 95 71 87

11 February >> Sunday workshop for kids! in English – French – Estonian (Booking required)

As Valentine's Day is approaching, we are offering a fun opportunity for kids to create "friends' bracelets".They can make one for themselves and one for their best friends !Where: Unicorner Concept Store, 35, Rue de Beggen, 1221 Luxembourg, LuxembourgWhen: 11 Feb: 14.00 & 14.00Age: 4-8 Years - Cost for the workshop : €15 per person, including: 2 bracelets and beverages

11 February >> Apéro Jazz | …for KIDS (free entry)

"Jazz for Kids" offers some interesting insights for the little ones into how a melody is created, relying on musical themes that are known to almost everyone. This fun and FREE introduction to Jazz music with a contrabass, a piano and a saxophone will show the young audience how to learn this musical language in order to express oneself through music.Where: Culturel de Rencontre Abbaye de Neumünster, 28 Rue Munster, L-2160, Luxembourg VilleWhen: 11 February: 11.00 -12.00Age: all ages - Cost: Free

10-11 February >> A day at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Put on your capes and hop into the Hogwarts Express Pier 9 for a day at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry!There will be kids entertainment all through the day - until 4pm for under 12s, and 4-8pm for 13 years+!Where: Château de Trazegnies , Place Albert 1er, 32, 6183 Trazegnies, Hainaut, BelgiumWhen: 10,11,16,17 and 18 FebruaryAge: All ages - Cost: €15 per person, under 3 - free

9-17 February >> Youth Days – New Gallery of Cactus, Belle Etoile

Are you bored during the holidays? NO WAY!Bring your friends and come and enjoy the Belle Etoile!There will be music throughout the gallery, freestyle football competitions, workshops, kicker tournaments, pinball machines and lots of other free events!Where: new Gallery of Cactus, Shopping Center La Belle Etoile, Route d’Arlon, L-8050 BertrangeWhen: 9-17 February: 14-18Age: Everyone - Cost: Free

Events Outside Luxembourg

– Less than 50 km from Luxembourg city, Trier and surroundings : Various kids events and theatres and Guided Walk for kids , Ice Skating Rink

Skiing/Sledding Options For Kids



And here are some places, close to Luxembourg, where you can go skiing even with little ones.

– Snowhall-Amneville: indoor ski slopes, ski/sledding rental equipment available even for little ones (the smallest ski boot size is 26). There is even an indoor café/bar from which ski slopes are visible!

– Erbeskopf: Ski slope, around 91 km from Luxembourg city: ski/sledding rental equipment available as well

– Les Vosges, France: around 2,5 hours from Luxembourg. Check the link for details of the different ski areas available.