Know your stuff and avoid pleading ignorance - it doesn't wash well these days. And, should you get caught out, we've broken down some of the key points.

What constitutes a traffic offence?

You flippin' well know 'what', really. However, by in large, in Luxembourg, road traffic is governed by the Luxembourg Highway Code. Anyone committing a traffic offense is liable for:

either a fine, when caught by a speed camera , for any speeding-related offence ;

, for any ; or a penalty notice .

. fines for unlawful parking

The keeper/owner of a vehicle caught committing offences under the Highway Code is likely to receive a notice of offence.

Which means what exactly?

If you have been caught speeding, drunk driving (drug driving), driving dangerously or parking like a plonker, you'll be notified by post.

Speeding

So, let's say I've pushed the limits of speed a touch too far, and though I very rarely go above the limit, a camera flashed me the other day. I didn't know it was there until too late, else I would have slowed down 'till I had passed it. What happens then?

Notice of offence

The notice of offence is sent in the form of a simple letter, containing, among other things, information about:

the nature of the offence ;

; the speed limit where the offence was committed;

where the offence was committed; the measured speed ;

; the documented speed ;

; the place , date and time the offence was recorded;

, and the offence was recorded; the reference number of the device used to measure the speed of the vehicle;

of the vehicle; the registration number of the vehicle in question;

of the vehicle in question; the driving licence number of the registered keeper of the vehicle;

of the registered keeper of the vehicle; the amount to be paid , which may range from EUR 49 to EUR 145 , depending on the seriousness of the offence;

, which may range to , depending on the seriousness of the offence; where applicable, the number of points to be deducted from the driving licence.

In case of a, the person responsible is invited to

That response may also be lodged online, through MyGuichet.lu.

Ok, so what should I do in the case that I am fined?

Well, that all depends on what you've done, doesn't it.Depending on the severity of the case, you may have to:

admit to having committed the offence in question;

in question; name a third party as having been the driver at the time of the offence;

as having been the driver at the time of the offence; or dispute the offence (see below)

Parking your car

There are not enough parking spaces in Luxembourg, can I just plonk my car down at the side of a quiet road for a while?

True, parking is scarce in the more built up areas of the GD, and most parking must be paid for, at pay-for car parks, parking meters or parking ticket dispensers.

There are zones:

‘Blue zone’ parking exists in major cities, for which a parking vignette must be obtained and displayed on the dashboard.

Parking zones are divided by colour, and each colour represents a limited parking time.

White zone parking is 30 mins, orange a maximum of two hours, yellow three to five hours on the road and five to ten in a car park, green is set at a five hour maximum and purple grants you a ten hour maximum.

Ok, let's say that I was a touch late back to my car. I saw the jobsworth doing their rounds but didn't think they'd ticket me. They did. How much does it cost the owner of the vehicle when it gets impounded?

First of all, that person is doing their job, YOU are the one breaking the law. No matter how petty it may seem. Costs vary, on top of the statutory €24 parking fine, there are also the towing charges, which vary from €190 to €214, depending on the time of day. On top of all of this there are also ‘security’ costs amounting to €20 per 12-hour period.

I'm not a all happy about it but how long do I have to settle a fine?

Deadlines

If fined, the offender is invited to pay the sum due within 45 days of:

the date of acceptance of the fine (at the time the facts are established);

the date of receipt of the registered letter containing the notice of offence; or

failing that, the date of delivery of the notice by the postal worker.

The 45-day period isfor non-residents.

Paying the speeding fine

Any person who acknowledges committing an offence captured by a fixed or mobile speed camera must pay the resulting fine within 45 days by bank transfer to the following account: IBAN: LU67 1111 0127 5952 0000 - BIC: CCPLLULL; beneficiary: Police Grand-Ducale).

Payment may also be made in cash at any post office in Luxembourg, or at any police station (in cash, or possibly by credit card).

Offenders caught by a speed camera may also pay their fines online or using Digicash.

Anyone caught by a speed camera may make an appointment to view the photo at the processing centre of the Central Highway Police Unit (Unité Centrale de la Police de la Route - UCPR) in Bertrange.

Anything else I should know?

The maximum time that you are allowed to park on a public highway is the same regardless of whether or not you have a residents’ permit, i.e. 24 hours in the case of the City of Luxembourg.

It is no longer the case that living cross-border means you are exempt from parking or speeding fines in the Grand Duchy.

Speed limits vary in adverse conditions, adjust your speed properly.

Please see the links below. Above all drive with a good deal of common sense, park with the same level of awareness to your environment and you should be grand.

If not, you've only got yourself to blame.