Since its last flight in 2003, Alpha Foxtrot (the final Concorde plane) has lived at the Aerospace Bristol, a UK museum. According to CNN Travel, visitors flock to see the aircraft and are now interested in seeing its "droop nose," design being replaced.

The design feature was disabled when the plane was decommissioned and drained of hydraulic fuel.

The Concorde was designed with its signature nose so that pilots could lower the front cone for better visibility during takeoff and landing.

Aerospace Bristol, marketing manager Adam Jones told CNN that if all remains on schedule,"The nose will be functional by April 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of Concorde's first British flight... it's clearly something that people want to see."

The British-French designed Concorde, flew at twice the speed of sound and once transported passengers from London and New York in just under three and a half hours.

It was grounded in 2003, shortly after a deadly flight which killed 109 people in 2000.