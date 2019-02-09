VIDEO: Harleys for Millenials
Harley-Davidson is debuting a new pipeline of electric bikes.
They revealed two new concepts at the X Games in Colorado this past week. These two new bikes will not require a motorcycle license and could be charged with a normal wall plug.
They did this to pull city dwellers and millennials into their brand. Critics think this is a smart idea from them.
Harley-Davidson is a famous American brand, but it needed reinvention.
-
-
Most read
-
Many happy returns!: Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie celebrates 35th birthday
-
City of Luxembourg: Autonomous City Shuffle bus vandalised, out of order until 22 February
-
Weather: Luxembourg's amazing weather spell - comparison with Februaries past
-
Environment: 19 February marks Luxembourg's "Overshoot Day"
-
Speeding: Speed camera caught driver going 125km/h on 70-stretch in Merl
-
-