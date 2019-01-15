VIDEO: Is Your Gut Instinct Reliable?
Behavioral economist Daniel Kahneman has been fighting against gut instinct in his work.
He insists that many of the things we instantly think are true are stereotypes and biases.
He says ask this question to know if a gut feeling is true.
Is this something you could have learned—and have you practiced learning it?
