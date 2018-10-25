Researchers at the University of Luxembourg are looking for participants for a new study examining the relationship between body image and sexual functioning.

Participants will be recruited up until the end of December, and they are looking for heterosexual women between 18 and 40 years of age. Participants will be offered €50 for taking part in the study.

The researchers state that many women feel societal pressure to have an 'ideal' and 'sexually attractive' body, and that having a negative view of one's own body may result in feelings of embarrassment and shame in moments of passion. This, in turn, may lead women to avoid sexual contact and as a result become dissatisfied with their sex life.

The study in question investigates "how women perceive and value body- and sexually-relevant stimuli" and the researchers expect their results will help better understand the relationship between body image and sexual functioning, and their potential interaction.

Profiles needed

The researchers are looking for:

heterosexual women between 18 and 40 years of age

with or without concerns about body image and sexual functioning

fluent knowledge of at least one of the following languages: English, French, or German.

Participation

Information from the researchers:

"Participation includes two appointments.

1. a detailed diagnostic interview will be conducted and a photo of the full body (without the head) will be taken in standardized underwear

2. participants will be asked to look at photos of themselves and of other women's bodies, at pictures with erotic content and to watch an erotic video clip

There is foreseen a reimbursement of €50 for participation."

If you wish to take part, follow this link to complete the screening questionnaire. You can also contact Agnieszka Czeluscinska-Peczkowska by e-mail through agnieszka.czeluscinska@uni.lu or through +352 46 66 44 9365.

More information about the research and participation in the attached PDF.