First session back for the second year saw over 70 join the crew at Little Lions.

Coach, Scott Browne was delighted with the turn out, "It's great to see so many familiar and new faces"

If you've not heard of this relatively young, yet totally brilliant, initiative then have a read and get the skinny on the best thing you can take your kids to on the weekends.

"Let’s get this younger generation away from the television and outside with an odd shaped ball in their hands!"

At Little Lions Luxembourg first and foremost the coaches love for sport drives what they do.

Stating their ultimate goal as being to help children; 'develop a lifelong love of sport' they venture into clubs and schools to offer a first introduction to sports, as well as continuing to challenge those who have already taken up the game through specialist coaching.

After school activity

The coaching team is made up of a young group of energetic and enthusiastic coaches who 'seek to encourage children to be active, especially after school when sport is no longer organised for them'.

All of the Little Lions coaches currently play sport at a competitive level, and some are even full senior rugby internationals for Luxembourg.

What's on offer?

Little Lions Luxembourg’s activity sessions offer children a chance to have fun trying out different types of sport and movement - balance, motor skills, co-ordination.

One of the key points driven home on the Little Lion's web pages is that of self confidence; 'We also take great pride in helping kids develop confidence, an extremely powerful tool for anyone at any age. Confidence will help kids (and adults!) take on new challenges, deal with failure and go the extra mile to achieve their goals'.

