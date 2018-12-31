Data from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics office, shows that Luxembourg's resident spend the most money per capita in pure monetary terms.

According to Eurostat data from 2017, Luxembourg's residents spent some €800 per capita on alcohol that year - while the EU average landed at €300. The top-five highest-spending countries were:

Luxembourg - €800 Finland - €600 Estonia - €500 Denmark/Ireland/Latvia/Lithuania/Sweden - €400 Belgium/Czech Republic/Germany/France/Cyprus - €300

Luxembourg is also above average in terms of how big a share of our household income is spent on alcohol. The EU average is 1.6%, while we spend 2.5%. Looked at this way, Luxembourg ranks 9th overall, with the top-5 countries being:

Estonia - 5.2% Latvia - 4.9% Lithuania - 4% Poland - 3.5% Czech Republic - 3.0%

Another way to look at alcohol consumption is of course in litres consumed per capita, where Luxembourg ranks 16th in the EU with an annual average of 11.1 litres in 2016 according to the WHO. The top-5 is: