I believe food has an amazing potential of bringing people of many different cultures together and is the best way to cross-over to a different part of the world without ever leaving your kitchen

In our house, we have hummus in our fridge all the time and this, of course, means we make it about three times a week. I started enjoying hummus few years ago, but my first experiences were all store-bought.

I did enjoy them all at the beginning, but in time, I developed a real taste for it, which meant some of the brands were standing out compared to others.

© Dee Dee Ostrowska

So I started being more selective about which one I bought. I tried to make hummus at home following some recipes I found on the internet, but I was not enjoying it as much. Usually, if you enjoy store-bought goods more than home-made, to means you have not found the right recipe yet, and this was exactly the case.

When my husband started teaching me about Iraqi cooking, we took up the art of making hummus again and it turns out, if done right, it is so much better than anything you can buy! Also, it is quick and easy and he could never understand why anyone would buy something so basic instead of making it at home.

Consistency & Texture

There are different ways when it comes to hummus and there is not one right way of making it. For example, my Syrian friends make it much thicker than the Iraqi ones. Also, the quality of

ingredients play a huge part in the final dish. Experiment with different brands of chickpeas. Some of them are softer than others, some are more salty. Make it few times and you will quickly find your favourite one.

Taste

Again, there are many different habits when it comes to hummus, I like making mine without any olive oil inside (it adds a slightly bitter aftertaste), but with much more tahini paste than other recipes.

© Dee Dee Ostrowska

Also, I like the combination of lemon juice and a touch of garlic, although my husband skips the garlic altogether. Some of our friends do not use this much lemon, but we enjoy a slightly stronger acidic quality of it.



Ingredients

Chickpeas (tinned) Small tin

Tahini paste At least 2 tablespoons

Lemon 1/2 lemon

Garlic 1/4 clove

Black seed, fresh coriander, olive oil (optional)

To finish and decorate

TIP: feel free to use a large tin and simply double the rest of ingredients.

Instructions

Rather than draining the chickpeas completely, discard some of the water from the tin and retain the rest. I usually tip over the tin for a second and tilt it right back.

For my favourite thickness, I keep the chickpeas just covered by water just by about a millimetre of liquid. If you keep any more, it will be too watery. If you get rid of too much chickpea water, do not worry, you can always use fresh water, I just like using the chickpeas essence instead.

Place all ingredients in your blender and process on high speed for good few minutes. Do not stop

too quickly, the longer you blend, the smoother it gets.

© Dee Dee Ostrowska

Absolutely divine!

It is this easy and absolutely divine! It tastes great with all sorts of bread (except maybe for sourdough, which overpowers subtle notes of hummus), but I like it most with Arabic flat bread. You can buy flat bread in pretty much every Arabic shop and it is cheap to get.

Enjoy!

© Dee Dee Ostrowska

DeeDee Ostrowska-Abdulhusein: cooks a lot, travels a little and spends every spare minute reading. She is a graphic designer by trade, promotes social change at work, and illustrates and writes after hours.