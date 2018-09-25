Note: Today we're beginning a series of articles about parking.

Day 1: Parking Do's and Don'ts - Parking your car

Day 2: #badparking: an expert's view, part 1, photo gallery 1

Day 3: #bad parking part 2, photo gallery 2

All there is to know about car parking rules (the unofficial ones, anyway).

Nothing says more about you than the way you park your car.

People argue that the way you drive signals exactly how you behave and reveals the deeper seated aspects of your personality.

It does, yes, to a degree but not nearly as much as parking.

Driving on the road can be a stressful, frustrating experience. Parking, though one of the most feared markers on a driving test, should be a simple enough task.

Find a spot, park your car. Job's a good 'un.

Except parking spots are at a premium these days, and, in the GD, can cost an arm and a leg.

Cost x Time/by availability = stupid decisions.

It can be said that there are, fundamentally, two types of parker in this world.

Those that are considerate (and therefore probably nice, kindly, animal loving folk), and the inconsiderate blowhards (the ones who feel the world owes them something, and with added interest). Each has a drastically different approach to parking.

You'd think that parking correctly and being able to do so without being an idiot would be second nature, right?

You'd be wrong, as our article (link) clearly points out, there are those that simply cannot help themselves.

Here's a nifty little list of the required basics of ethical parking.

© Pixabay

Do - park as far as you reasonably can from the neighbouring vehicle, not only is it good manners, it'll likely also save you a ding or a scratch too.

Do - Take your turn when waiting for a parking place.

Don't - park in an electric vehicle charging spot without an electric vehicle.

Do - park accurately and safely. Don't be a space hogger or line breaker.

Don't - After loading your car with all of your newly-purchased goodies, then decide to dump your trolley loose in a parking bay.

Do - have your ticket ready at the automatic machines—much like at a supermarket queue, standing behind someone who's arsing around looking for their ticket can be a mite irksome.

Do - indicate early to let other drivers know you have “dibs” on the space. If another car is close to the space and already has its indicators on, tough luck! Move along.

Don't - if you drive a Smart or a Twizy, park your 'car' deep in a spot....it makes it look, at least from afar, that the parking bay is empty and causes untold disappointment at the reveal.

Do - check your ticket is validated BEFORE getting to the exit barriers, no one likes that person who has to back out of the exit way.

Don't - Park so close that you block someone's boot/trunk from being opened.

Do - alert other 'parkers' to the fact you are leaving (or not) when walking back to your car. The crawler next to you isn't after your sundries, they want your spot. Your grave too, probably, but the spot will do for now.

Do - park in the signposted and correctly designated areas. That means not parking in taxi zones, disabled bays, delivery areas, spots that block entrances and exits.

Don't - spit your chewing gum onto the floor. It's a pain in the ass getting it off the sole of your shoes. It’s even worse getting it out of your car’s carpet.

Do - take care when getting and out of your vehicle and when leaving the parking spot. Whether there's CCTV or not, don't slam and run.

Don't - park across multiple parking bays, aside from being just about the worst thing you can do in a car park (dogging aside) YOU may also end up in RTL Today's Mike Gordon's upcoming article (part 1 of which is to be published on Wednesday).

Don't - tear arse your way through a multi-story car park, kids are often with their parents and can wander out of the bays and into the driveway. Speed limits are normally 10 km/h despite what Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift would have you believe.

Also Do respect pedestrian zones and crossings, they're there for many a reason. Safety being the key one.

Don't - reverse out of your place like a maniac. Potentially there's someone also reversing out of an adjacent bay AND free spot 'spotters' may be on the prowl for a free place and have not yet seen you. Be careful and courteous.

Don't - get aggressive, honk the horn unnecessarily, it's not going to help.

Do - respect the one-way directional signposts, it avoids confusion and probably leaves you with far less dings and dents.

Don't - shape to leave your space and then sit in your car updating Insta, checking your hair and make-up for aeons. By all means, check yo' self before yo' wreck yourself but don't dilly nor dally for too long.

Do - turn off your engine, especially in underground parking zones. It can get a touch acrid.

Don't - park on the pavement/sidewalk and block the thoroughfare. If your car gets keyed, you've (probably only got yourself to blame).

Do - slow down when it's wet or icy, control is reduced in adverse conditions.

Don't - rev your super-tuned engine as a means to show your superiority, unless tuts and eye rolls are your food of choice.

Do - put your handbrake on. Your car WILL roll.

In compiling this list it became apparent that there are a multitude of sins that can be exposed in the dim and dark world of parking etiquette, whilst this list is exhaustive it is not infinite.

Send in your tips to contenttoday@rtl.lu

Read our forthcoming articles tomorrow/Wednesday and Thursday to read what a car park owner/security expert has to say about bad parking behaviour.