In this edition we look at what makes you insufferable at a buffet. Trust us when we say THIS one is important.

Ok, so there's being a glutton for punishment and there's just being a glutton. You may not think there are rules when dining out.

You'd be half right.

Next time you're at an eatery, let's say one of middle to a smidge above average stature, take a quick look around at all the good folk also looking to get their 'eat on'.

Before anyone gets all uppity, this is not about gorging yourself till you need to be wheeled out in a full on food coma.

Nor is this concerned with fat shaming or calling out those that have a big appetite.

No, as with other entries in this series, we look at the basic, entry level manners required to successfully navigate the supposedly more sedate 'private soiree' and the less stately 'all you can eat' slogathon.

© Pixabay

Do - be sure to clarify the buffet style. Is it in fact 'all you can eat' and therefore a free for all, or is it the more refined, multiple option, limited supply style? This is key in getting your feed on correctly.

Don't - have eyes bigger than your belly. Despite the temptation, have a modicum of self awareness. There's more than enough.

Do - use the proper serving utensils. If you want to try transferring soup into your bowl with chopsticks, please be our guest, but have a wee chat with yourself before hand, soup sploshing is a look that only a few can carry off.

Don't - use your fingers (see below) to get your tasty snacks on your plate (see above).

Do - Wash your hands!

Don't - stack your food so high that your plate resembles some gelatinous version of Jenga.

Do - remember, it's a jog not a sprint. Jackal like munching is not an attractive trait. Masticate correctly and stave off heartburn, ridicule and embarrassing gas leaks.

Don't - barge your way to the 'trough', wait your flipping turn. Even if the tasty foodstuffs are perilously close to being empty, this is only temporary.

Do - respect personal space. Arm hair dripping onto your plate is gross enough but feeling the body warmth of someone who's too close for comfort is worse.

Don't - take two plates up in one go. Yes, one may be for someone else, but unless that someone has no specific medical need, please ask them to go themselves. Spinning plates is never easy. It is not simplified by additional crockery.

Do - go with flow. Much like on a one way street, things can go cockahoop when you try to swim upstream.

Don't - lick your fingers, fiddle with your hair, scratch your crotch or butt, or wipe your nose while in the buffet line.

Do - in case you did not get it the first time, WASH YOUR FRIKKIN HANDS!

Don't - let your feral kids loose at either the serving trays or in the establishment at large. Your kiddywinks will a) knock over a member of staff, b) hurt themselves, c) break something, d) annoy 96.7% of the other diners.

Don't - mix the tongs, ladles from one dish to another. Much like in Ghostbusters when they couldn't cross streams, don't cross contaminate the food.

Do - wear appropriate attire, long droopy sleeves dipped in MSG is a lawsuit waiting to happen.

Do - wait until you get back to your seat before chowing down. Spills and mouth waste tipping on the floor or back into the trays is a no no.

Do - grab a new plate when going back for seconds, thirds, second seconds. It may seem that you are being responsible but germs spread quickly from a cooled, especially where your slobbering chops have sent saliva showering across the plate.

Don't - try and take a doggie bag. The small print might not explicitly say that you can't continue your Roman style banquet after you've retired to your private vomitarium but general common practice suggests that you know you're eating what you can at that sitting and not stocking your fridge for winter hibernation.



And that, folks, should be that. If you think we've missed something please send us your tips and tricks via contenttoday@rtl.lu