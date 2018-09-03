Whether your the first or the last in getting into a lift, please respect other's personal space.

Shared spaces are a literal and metaphorical mine field.

One man's way of polite procedure may be the sigh inducing chagrin of another.

As with queuing and public transport, and just about every other element of being a human aware of other humans' being on the planet, there are a few simple rules to co-existing.

Most, if not all, rely on you being born with, retaining or having learned the basics of the long forgotten martial art of common sense, or Lift-Fung Do.

So, without further ado, here are some brain training ideals that you can adopt or ignore. The choice, as they say, is yours.

Do know what floor you're going to, don't be that lost soul, aimlessly wandering the floors and getting in and out of dozens of lifts. Your name will become legend, and not for the right reasons.

Do keep the social nitter natter to a bare minimum. Some of the inane prattling about what Jane did with Nick or what Geoff said to Chris, can be of infinite wonder but in all likelihood this is a convo best had elsewhere. Such as with a taxi driver, hairdresser...paid psychological professional.

Do get off the lift when you need to. Don't stand around with your foot or arm holding the lift up for the rest of the (mostly) good souls on their way to/from going about their business. They're mainly now wishing you a slow and painful death.

Don't be the door closing mouth breather who, after clearly seeing someone on their way to the lift, makes a concerted effort to close the door before they get a chance to get in. Not only is the lift a public space (unless in mega rich cases or you're Willy Wonka), it's also a service.

Do remember that your morning coffee and cigarettes, your lunchtime whisky and ribs or your Moules aux Provence may stink up the place a tad. Get some gum in.

Do move! At least a smidge to the side. Show the minimum of token gestures to allow others into or onto a packed metal sweat box.

Don't be that one who presses the button a gazillion times, despite it being apparent that someone pressed it a nanosecond before you.

Don't be the type that tries to squeeze into a what is clearly an already over capacity lift. Not only will you piss off everyone there, you'll likely cause the mechanism to fail.

Don't drip your soaking wet umbrella all over the feet of the person in your immediate vicinity.

Do make room for prams and pushchairs.

Don't scream at the top of your lungs 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE', no one likes overly dramatic folk or rubbish pranks.

Don't use the lift for just one floor (unless for valid reasons - obvs.)

Don't fart. Just don't.

Don't bum rush your way in before people have gotten out. Much like on public transport, please remember to be courteous and patient. The odds of you getting a swift elbow to the ribs increase significantly when acting like a douche.

Don't peak at the phones of others, unless you're supposed to because of a Private Detective job, or some such.

Don't use the apparent squish on a crowded elevator ride as an excuse to mush your genitals against ANYONE else.

Do turn your music down on your headphones. Yes elevator music is awful, so's tinny cranially amplified Drake.

The lift is not a urinal don't do your business in it.

If drunk, know your boundaries. Don't be lewd.

If amorous, sure display affection, but maybe don't try and film a porno.

Don't shove everyone out of the way like your trying to flee the sinking Titanic. If at the back of the lift when your floor is there, ask politely to get by.

Yes, lifts can be intimidating, especially when they are wonky, shoddy, noisy and prone to breaking down.

They can also be a nightmare for those that don't handle confined spaces very well nor are adept at being in close proximity to strangers, but for heaven's above (other, non religious terminology, is available) be courteous, polite and just an all round good person.

Adhering to the above will help you get part way there....at least when using lifts/elevators.

The rest of your life is your business.